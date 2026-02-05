Newport Folk Festival Reveals Hayley Williams & Friends As First Performers On 2026 Lineup

Home News Cait Stoddard February 5th, 2026 - 1:01 PM

According to Consequence.net, artist Hayley Williams is the first artist to be announced for this year’s edition of Newport Folk Festival. The artist will perform a Friday set dubbed “Hayley Williams & Friends,” which fans can only presume will be a headlining performance. The July 24 date will mark Williams’ return to Newport after she made a surprise appearance during Jack Antonoff’s headlining set last year.

William’s performance follows the completion of her spring/summer tour dates and that run comes in support of one of last year’s best albums, Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party, as well as the singer’s newly announced indie-grunge project Power Snatch.

Tickets for the year’s Newport Folk Festival has sold out almost instantly but people can join the waitlist for the event’s fan-to-fan ticket exchange through the NFF website. To help spread the news about Williams’s appearance at the event, the festival went on Instagram to say: “We are beyond excited to announce that Hayley Williams & Friends will be heading to the Fort this summer.”

