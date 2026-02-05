I’m With Her Announce New Live Album Sing Me Alive For April 2026 Release, Cover Paul Simon’s “The Obvious Child”

Home News Cait Stoddard February 5th, 2026 - 12:44 PM

According to Jamebase.com, fresh off a pair of Grammy Award wins, folk group I’m With Her appeared on Wednesday’s episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. The trio of Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O’Donovan and Sara Watkins delivered a stunning cover of Paul Simon’s “The Obvious Child” as well as a performance of “Ancient Light” at the Ed Sullivan Theater for their Colbert debut. “The Obvious Child” was the lead single from Paul Simon’s 1990 album, The Rhythm of the Saints. I’m With Her premiered their gorgeous version of the song live on October 1, 2025.

In other news, I’m With Her has announced they will release a new live album entitled Sing Me Alive on April 17, through Rounder Records. Both “The Obvious Child” and “Ancient Light” are among the 20 songs featured on the set. Sing Me Alive documents I’m With Her’s lengthy 2025 tour in support of their latest album, Wild Clear and Blue. I’m With Her previewed Sing Me Alive by sharing the tracks: “The Obvious Child (Nashville)” and “Mother Eagle (Sing Me Alive) (Atlanta).”

Sing Me Alive Track List

Strawberry Moonrise (Atlanta) Find My Way to You (Atlanta) Ancient Light (Atlanta) Standing on the Fault Line (Santa Fe) See You Around (Toronto) Game To Lose (Toronto) Overland (Davis) Different Rocks, Different Hills (Charleston) Ain’t That Fine (Davis) Call My Name (Atlanta) Lord Lead Me On (Atlanta) Interlude (Charleston) Sisters of the Night Watch (Charleston) Obvious Child (Nashville) Only Daughter (Atlanta) Mother Eagle (Sing Me Alive) (Atlanta) Wild and Clear and Blue (Atlanta) Year After Year (Atlanta) Rhododendron (Rocky Mount) Crossing Muddy Waters (Denver)

Photo Credit: Owen Ela