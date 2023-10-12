Cher Denies Kidnapping Allegations: “That Rumor Is Not True”

Home News Cait Stoddard October 12th, 2023 - 11:51 AM

According to nme.com, artist Cher has denied the alleged claims about the alleged the kidnapping of her adult son Elijah Blue Allman. Last month the singer was allegedly accused of allegedly hiring four men to allegedly kidnap Allman as an alleged way to prevent him from allegedly seeing his then-estranged wife, Marie Angela King and allegedly get him clean from drugs.

Allman allegedly had filed for divorce from King back in 2021 but the pair allegedly reconnected for 12 days in November of 2022. The alleged court documents allegedly show that King has allegedly claimed that on the night of their alleged wedding anniversary, four men allegedly entered the couple’s New York hotel room and allegedly kidnapped Allman.

During an interview with People Cher was allegedly asked about the story, in which she responded by stating: “That rumor is not true.” The singer declined to comment further, but she did confirm that the situation is related to Allman’s addiction issues I’m not suffering from any problem that millions of people in the United States aren’t,” Cher told the outlet of her son’s yearslong struggles with substance abuse.”

The artist adds: “I’m a mother. This is my job – one way or another, to try to help my children. You do anything for your children. Whenever you can help them, you just do it because that’s what being a mother is. But it’s joy, even with heartache – mostly, when you think of your children, you just smile and you love them, and you try to be there for them.”

The allegations of the case were outlined in a court declaration that was then allegedly signed by King on December 4, 2022 in the Los Angeles Superior Court. The documents allegedly were recently made public as part of the couple’s ongoing divorce case.

“After spending these 12 days together in NY… four people came to our hotel room and removed [Allman] from our room,” King claimed in the filing, adding that she was “told by one of the four men who took him that they were hired by [Allman’s] mother.She went on to say that she was “unaware of [her] husband’s wellbeing or whereabouts” at the time and was “very concerned and worried about him.Since August 2022, I have been told that I am not allowed to see or speak to [Allman] who is currently in lockdown at a treatment facility that is undisclosed to me. I am also told [Allman] has no access to his phone. I understand his family’s efforts to make sure he is well, and I want what is best for my husband. said King.

According to the Daily Mail, after the alleged kidnapping, Allman allegedly stayed at LA’s Chateau Marmont under the eye of an alleged caretaker who was allegedly hired by Cher. Earlier this month, the singer’s son was allegedly escorted by police to an alleged rehabilitation facility after hotel staff allegedly found the alleged caretaker’s “lifeless body, lying face down on the pavement leading to the hotel entrance with his arms by his side.”

Allman and King’s next court date is scheduled for October 27 in Los Angeles. Allman has allegedly been open about his alleged struggle with drug addiction and has allegedly discussed the alleged issues publicly in the past, by allegedly revealing that he allegedly first started taking drugs as an alleged preteen.