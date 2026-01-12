Tibet House Benefit 2026 Lineup Announced Featuring Toro y Moi, Allison Russell, Debbie Harry & More

Home News Cait Stoddard January 12th, 2026 - 1:49 PM

According to Brooklynvegan.com, The Tibet House U.S. has announced the 2026 edition of its annual benefit concert, which will be happening at Carnegie Hall on March 3. Philip Glass and Laurie Anderson are the artistic directors and Tony Shanahan is the evening’s music director. This is the 39th Tibet House benefit and the lineup of performers also includes Debbie Harry, The B-52s‘ Kate Pierson, Allison Russell, Toro y Moi, The Philip Glass Ensemble, Tenzin Choegyal, The Resistance Revival Chorus, The Scorchio Quartet and other acts.

Also, on hand will be Uma Thurman, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Peter Sarsgaard, and Arden Wohl & Jonah Freeman as the honorary chairs. For tickets and more information, click here.

According to their website, Tibet House U.S. is dedicated to preserving Tibet’s unique culture at a time when it is confronted with extinction on its own soil. By presenting Tibetan civilization and its profound wisdom, beauty and special art of freedom to the people of the world, they hope to inspire others to join the effort to protect and save it.

The important aspect of the Tibet House U.S. mandate is to collect and hold in trust donated Tibetan art and artifacts, for eventual return to a National Museum in a free Tibet. Beginning in 1992, this growing Repatriation Collection of fine art contains over 1,000 paintings, sculptures, ritual objects, and cultural artifacts dating from the 13th through the 20th centuries.

