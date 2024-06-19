Warm Love Cool Dreams Announce Inaugural 2024 Lineup Featuring The Jesus Lizard, Kelela, Floating Points & More

Home News Isabella Fischer June 19th, 2024 - 5:57 PM

Photo Credit: Madison Hedgecock

Empty Bottle Presents has unveiled Warm Love Cool Dreams, a new festival set for Sept. 28th and 29th at The Salt Shed. Inspired by a Nelson Algren quote that says, “Come on down here where everything is warm love and cool dreams forever,” the event promises a diverse lineup.

Much like Coachella’s curated schedules, this festival will uniquely structure each day with different artists. But this festival is unique in that it has two distinct themes. The first being Warm Love, with its vibrant, avant-garde, experimental and metal sounds. Artists performing under this theme include Sextile, King Woman, Provoker, Bendik Giske, Aitis Band, Stress Positions, and last but not least – The Jesus Lizard.

The Jesus Lizard is the headlining act, making this their first Chicago show in over six years. Formed in 1987 in Austin, Texas, The Jesus Lizard consists of vocalist David Yow, guitarist Duane Denison, and bassist David Wm. Sims. The band is celebrated for their influential role in the noise rock genre, with a reputation for intense and unforgettable live performances. Their albums Goat (1991) and Liar (1992) are hailed as two of the most significant albums of the 90’s. Notably, they’ve announced the release of their new album, Rack, set to drop on Sept. 13th, marking their first studio album since 1998’s Blue.

Sunday’s theme – Cool Dreams – showcases serene, atmospheric music with a lineup led by Kelela. Known for her 2013 mixtape Cut 4 Me and critically acclaimed 2017 album Take Me Apart, Kelela returned from a nearly five-year hiatus with her 2023 album Raven. Joining her are Floating Points, Sister Nancy, and Shabaka, all bringing smooth, ambient sounds. Additional performances by 454, John Glacier, and SML will further enhance the relaxing vibe of the day.

When coming up with the concept for the festival, Brent Heyl wanted to create two distinct musical experiences and said, “The simplicity and beauty of warm love and cool dreams guided our curation, showcasing artists we love in a unique, concise format.”

So bring your Monster Energy drink to Warm Love and your coconut water to Cool Dreams, and get ready for a festival showcasing artists who bring emerging and underground sounds beyond mainstream pop.