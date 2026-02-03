Halsey Performs “Naive” With Luke Pritchard of The Kooks

Home News Emily Lopez February 3rd, 2026 - 1:47 PM

“Naive” was released by The Kooks in March 2006, marking almost two decades since its release date. According to NME, Halsey and The Kooks’ frontman Luke Pritchard performed this song as a duo at Halsey’s Feburary 1st performance of the Back to Badlands anniversary tour. Back to Badlands was released in 2015, marking 10 years since it was released for the 2025-2026 anniversary tour. The tour had a rocky start, following Halsey’s “minor medical emergency” and heckles from an audience member. Nonetheless, the rest of her shows so far appear to have gone smoothly. Hopefully, that momentum continues for the rest of the tour. There are still several shows left before the final performance on February 19 in Melbourne, Australia.

“Naive” was described to be one of Halsey’s favorite songs, saying it is “one of the best fucking songs I’ve [Halsey] ever heard in my life.” That being said, it is no surprise Halsey wanted to celebrate its early anniversary with a surprise appearance from Pritchard. During the performance, both Halsey and Pritchard were on vocals and Pritchard was also playing the guitar. At the end, it was met with applause from the audience, while Halsey and Pritchard hugged.

After the show ended, Pritchard then took to Instagram to show his appreciation for the invitation to perform. He posted pictures from the night as well as a throwback to Halsey’s first tour, showing that this show was not the first time Halsey and Pritchard have worked together. The Kooks‘ frontman then ended the sweet message by writing, “Beautiful night. Meant everything.” It truly was a special night, for fans and performers alike.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luke Pritchard (@lukewhereyougoing)

For those who would like to see the performance, a video of it has been uploaded to YouTube. The night served as a good anniversary celebration for both “Naive” and the Back to Badlands album alike.