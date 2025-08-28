Halsey Announces Fall 2025 & Winter 2026 North American ‘Back To Badlands’ 10th Anniversary Tour

Home News Cait Stoddard August 28th, 2025 - 1:17 PM

Today, Halsey is continuing the celebration for the 10th anniversary of her triple platinum certified full-length debut album, BADLANDS, with the announcement of her Back to Badlands Tour. The Live Nation promoted tour will kick off with a very special show at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery on October 14 and continue across the U.S. with stops in Boston, Chicago and New York before traveling abroad to Europe, the UK, and Australia. For tickets and more information, click here.

The upcoming tour will also offer a VIP package and experience for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. The package includes a general admission ticket or premium seated ticket and a Roadtrip to the Badlands VIP gift box including items handpicked by Halsey. For more information, visit here.

When BADLANDS was first released on August 28, 2015, it catapulted Halsey into music history. Since its release the album has sold over three million albums-adjusted in the U.S. and has accumulated over nine billion on-demand streams worldwide. It is one of the only albums in music history to have every song, RIAA certified gold, platinum or multi-platinum. As well as multiple certifications in other countries including the UK and Australia.

Back to Badlands Tour Dates<

2025 Tour Dates

10/14 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Forever

10/22 – Mexico City, MX – Pabellón Oeste

10/24 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

10/26 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

10/29 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

11/2 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

11/4 – Washington DC – The Anthem

11/6 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

11/8 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

11/12 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

2026 Tour Dates