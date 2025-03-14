The Kooks Share New Lush Single & Video “Sunny Baby”

Home News Michelle Grisales March 14th, 2025 - 1:30 AM

Photo credit: Brett Padelford

British indie rockers The Kooks have released their latest single, “Sunny Baby,” from their much-anticipated album Never/Know, out May 9th via Virgin Music Group. The track is accompanied by a dreamy, retro-inspired music video, which fans can watch now.

“Sunny Baby” offers a fresh look into the sound of Never/Know, blending the band’s iconic pop sensibilities with new explorations. Written by frontman Luke Pritchard, the track is a heartfelt tribute to his children and family life. With lush harmonies and Pritchard’s signature vocals, the song showcases the band’s evolution while maintaining their signature style.

Pritchard shared, “We’re told how bad everything is at the moment. I said ‘I’m just going to refuse to not let these be the best years of my life’; I have a young family. The song is about me getting to a balanced life. It’s a love song about someone making me fall back in love with myself.”

The accompanying music video, directed by Dylan Nicholson, takes a retro approach with hazy, instamatic-style shots of Pritchard, perfectly capturing the dreamy, introspective mood of the track.

The album, largely self-produced by Pritchard, is an 11-track collection that seeks to recapture the band’s original creative spirit. What began as a solo project by Pritchard eventually evolved into a full band effort with guitarist Hugh Harris joining him in the studio.

Tracklist for Never/Know:

Never Know Sunny Baby All Over The World If They Could Only Know China Town Compass Will Fracture Tough At The Top Arrow Through Me Echo Chamber Let You Go Talk About It

In addition to the new single and album, The Kooks have announced the All Over The World Tour in support of Never/Know. The North American leg of the tour will feature special guest lovelytheband, who previously collaborated with The Kooks on the hit track “Jeanie.” The 16-date tour will kick off on May 27 in Montreal, QB, and will continue through June, with performances in major cities like New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago.