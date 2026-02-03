Freddie Gibbs Announces Spring 2026 North American Tour Dates With Nourished By Time, 2Dead Boyz & Geordie Greep

Home News Cait Stoddard February 3rd, 2026 - 3:42 PM

Fresh off a starring role in the film Night Patrol and the release of Alfredo 2, his critically acclaimed collaborative album with The Alchemist, Freddie Gibbs is kicking off 2026 with the announcement of his headline North American tour. Launching this May, The Last Rabbit Tour will see the rapper make stops in Las Vegas, Boston, New York, Charlotte, Sacramento, and other cities. The artist will be joined by Nourished by Time, Geordie Greep and 2 Deadboyz (fka Flatbush Zombies) as supporting acts on select dates. For tickets and more information, click here.

This past July, Gibbs and The Alchemist released their second collaborative album, Alfredo 2, through Rabbit Vision/ALC Records/Virgin Music. The project arrived five years after Alfredo, which is an album that became an instant classic and redefined what a rapper-producer duo could sound like. Gibbs has collaborated with everyone from Pusha T, Killer Mike, Anderson .Paak, and Yasiin Bey to Tyler, The Creator, Gucci Mane, Young Thug and Kanye West. Throughout this time, he has also contributed music to blockbuster video game franchises, such as Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne and NBA2K.

The Last Rabbit Tour Dates

5/15 – West Des Moines, IA – Val Air Ballroom

5/16 – Fayetteville, AR – Ozark Music Hall

5/17 – Chesterfield, MO – The Factory

5/22 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee

5/23 – Saint Paul, MN – Palace Theatre

5/24 – Kansas City, MO – The Truman

5/30 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues Las Vegas

6/4 – Allentown, PA – Archer Music Hall

6/5 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner

6/7 – Flushing, NY – Flushing Meadows Corona Park

6/11 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

6/12 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s

6/13 – Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo Farm

6/14 – Indianapolis, IN – gyptian Room at Old National Centre

6/19 – Sacramento, CA – Channel 24

6/20 – San Diego, CA – SOMA – Mainstage

6/21 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues Anaheim

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister