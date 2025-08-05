Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist Announce Fall 2025 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard August 5th, 2025 - 12:58 PM

Today, Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist have announced Alfredo: The Tour, which begins in Philadelphia on September 20. Gibbs will embark on his headlining run of U.S. shows with stops in Brooklyn, Chicago, Atlanta and Los Angeles this fall before wrapping up in the Bay Area on November 9. The tour will feature The Alchemist at select dates in addition to support from Jalen Ngonda, MAVI and Sven Wunder across various dates. For tickets and more information, click here.

Gibbs has never fit neatly into a box. Over the last decade, he has evolved from underground tactician to cultural heavyweight, who is someone equally at home bodying a Madlib beat as he is acting alongside indie film darlings. But Gibbs’ evolution goes far beyond music. He has expanded his presence on screen with roles that tap into the same emotional weight and streetwise intelligence that define his lyricism. Gibbs is building a career that sits at the intersection of authenticity and artistry.

Alfredo: The Tour Dates

9/20 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

9/22 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

9/25 – Austin, TX – Emo’s

9/26 – Dallas, TX – Gilley’s Dallas – South Side Ballroom

9/27 – Houston, TX – House of Blues Houston – Music Hall

9/28 – San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theater

10/3 – Tampa, FL – Ritz Ybor

10/4 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Revolution

10/5 – Orlando, FL – The Beacham

10/10 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

10/11 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

10/12 – Washington, DC – Echostage

10/17 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre

10/18 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Jack White Theatre

10/24 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre

10/26 – Santa Ana, CA – Observatory Orange County

10/28 – Los Angeles, CA – The Novo

10/29 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

10/31 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

11/1 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union

11/6 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

11/7 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo

11/9 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister