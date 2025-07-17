Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist Share Short Film For New Single “1995” And Announce New Album Alfredo 2 For July 2025 Release

Home News Jasmina Pepic July 17th, 2025 - 8:22 PM

This Thursday, July 17th, musicians Freddie Gibbs and the Alchemist teased the release of their new album Alfredo 2. This new album follows the original album Alfredo, which was released in 2020 and which got a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Album. With their opening track “1995” out on several platforms, along with a short film titled Alfredo: The Movie which audiences can watch on Youtube, fans are excited to see what the rest of the album has to offer.

Filmed by director Nick Walker in Japan, this 14-minute short film presents a criminal-underworld tale of Yakuza style schemes, including clubs, trading and money laundering. Scenes of Gibbs as the main character arguing with store mascots on the street juxtapose his one-on-one monk training in nature. The film aims to dive deep into the Alfredo universe, giving the album(s) a much more intrinsic feel.

The released track “1995” is meant to pair with “1985”, one of the songs released by Gibbs and the Alchemist in the original Alfredo album.

The full album will be dropping on Friday, July 25th. To celebrate its release, the two creators are giving out an exclusive drop of 100 signed vinyl records available only on Amazon. They will also be partnering with HVW8 Gallery in LA and streetwear label Babylon for a special event on Saturday, July 19th, sponsored by Rotation (the Black music brand from Amazon Music). This event will include a photo exhibition, advance album listening, short film screening and a limited apparel capsule with Babylon.

Fans interested in any pre-orders can visit alfredostokyo.com.

Alfredo II Tracklist

1995 Mar-A-Lago Lemon Pepper Steppers Ensalada (Ft. Anderson .Paak) Empanadas Skinny Suge II Feeling (Ft. Larry June) I Still Love H.E.R. Shangri La Gas Station Sushi Lavish Habits Gold Feet (Ft. JID) Jean Claude A Thousand Mountains











