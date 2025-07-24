Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist Share Cinematic New Video For “1995”

Home News Katie Poon July 24th, 2025 - 3:33 AM

Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist have shared a music video for “1995”, the lead single on their upcoming second collaborative album, Alfredo 2, which is set to release this Friday. Alfredo 2 will be the duo’s second collaborative album in five years after their first, Alfredo.

The song combines poetic hip-hop rap from Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist’s production with electric guitar to add to the universe from the short film the duo recently released, Alfredo: The Movie. “1995” calls back to “1985”, one of the songs on Gibbs and The Alchemist’s past album, the original Alfredo album.

The music video for “1995,” directed by Nick Walker, features scenes of Gibbs and The Alchemist navigating the city’s criminal underground. Scenes depicting negotiations in alleyways, deal-making and money laundering around a city in Japan add to the universe of Alfredo 2. The dark color-graded video is littered with black and white photos, with a feeling of a setting in the past. The music video serves as a visual from the Alfredo: The Movie soundtrack.

According to a press release, Alfredo: The Movie has equal elements of “yakuza noir and Ghost Dog”.

“They’ve traded pasta for noodles, operating out of a humble ramen shop while studying ancient methods of preparation, boiling bones by day and laundering money by night,” the press release stated. “Alleyway negotiations, back room deals in smoky izakayas, and warrior monk training montages–it’s a bold reintroduction to the duo’s creative universe steeped in noir aesthetics, shadowy criminal underworlds, and razor-sharp bars.”



Photo credit: Stephen Hoffmeister