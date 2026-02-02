Spiritbox Deliver Electrifying Performance Of “Soft Spine” During Grammy Premiere Ceremony

Home News Cait Stoddard February 2nd, 2026 - 1:30 PM

According to Loudwire.com, Spiritbox performed “Soft Spine” at the 2026 Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony last night. The Canadian metal outfit was nominated in the Best Metal Performance Category with “Soft Spine” from their second full-length album Tsunami Sea, which came out in March of 2025.

Although they did’t take home the award, Spiritbox wowed the crowd during the Premiere Ceremony a few hours before the start of the full Awards Show. The band was introduced by actor and singer-songwriter Darren Criss. “These next performers personify modern metal with intensity, precision and emotional weight. Nominated this year for Best Metal Performance, please give a rock ‘n’ roll welcome to Spiritbox,” said Criss.

As a whole, the set was awesome by how Courtney LaPlante prowled around the stage in a black, patent leather outfit and heels as high as her vocal range dazzled people’s ears with sheer powerful vocal havoc. This was Spiritbox’s third Best Metal Performance Grammy nomination since 2024. That year, they were nominated with “Jaded” and then again with “Cellar Door” in 2025.