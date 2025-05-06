NYC Cancels Kehlani’s SummerStage Show Due to “Security And Safety Issues”

Home News Jazmin Mendoza May 6th, 2025 - 2:24 PM

NYC cancels R&B singer Kehlani’s SummerStage show due to “security and safety issues,” according to Stereo Gum. The artist also had a show scheduled last month at Cornell, which was cancelled after she supported Palestine during the genocide in Gaza. The NYC show in Central Park was to take place on June 26.

SummerStage shared a statement on May 5:

“We have been notified by the Mayor’s Office that they have concerns for security and safety issues regarding the June 26 Kehlani concert, produced and presented by Live Nation. Those concerns are due to the controversy surrounding Cornell University’s decision to cancel Kehlani’s concert at the University, as well as security demands in Central Park and throughout the City for other Pride events during that same time period.

We strongly and emphatically believe in artistic expression of all kinds. However, the safety and security of our guests and artists is of the utmost importance and in light of these concerns, the concert has been cancelled.

SummerStage is proud to be a platform for artists from around the world to perform and make the arts accessible for all New Yorkers in their neighborhood parks. While artists may choose to express their own opinions, their views may not necessarily be representative of the festival. SummerStage events are intended to bring together all sectors of the New York City community, and we look forward to welcoming more guests throughout the summer.”

What was unfortunate is that Kehlani stated in an Instagram story that she allegedly found out that the performance was cancelled along with fans. She posted in another story that she is determined to work on her mission, art, contribution, and album.





