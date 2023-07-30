Jessie Ware Shares Funky New Song “Freak Me Now” Featuring Róisín Murphy

Home News Cailynn Vanderpool July 30th, 2023 - 1:31 PM

Jessie Ware released a new song featuring Róisín Murphy titled “Freak Me Now.” In this funky track disco returns! The song is very drum-heavy with added synth and makes the listener want to dance to a disco party. Ware and Murphy join forces in this song to create a very upbeat fun and entertaining vibe.

Murphy stated, “Jessie is just brilliant, a super talented songwriter and an amazing singer. She’s truly beautiful but she’s also very funny and never takes herself too seriously” and this song is definitely encapsulated by these words. Not too serious this song emits a high energy to any room it is played in and will definitely be a summer song for the books.

Both women’s high voices are sitting pretty right at the top of the mix and can not be missed. The listener will also be sure to hear the heavy echo and reverb on their voices that make them stand out even more amongst the punch beat of the song. This paired with the new video for it makes the song an experience. With bright colors funky angles and loud jumpsuits, this really is a blast from the past. This song encapsulates everything funk and disco, and it is hard to find fault with it. The more the song plays the more ready the listener becomes for anything the day might throw at them. Be sure to listen to this crazy track and these amazing musicians below.

Source: https://pitchfork.com/news/jessie-ware-and-roisin-murphy-join-forces-for-freak-me-now-listen/