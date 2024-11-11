Jessie Ware Teams Up With Salute For Collaborative New Single “Heaven In Your Arms”

Home News Cait Stoddard November 11th, 2024 - 12:17 PM

Today, Manchester-based producer Salute has teamed up with singer and songwriter Jessie Ware on the new collaborative single, “Heaven In Your Arms.” The euphoric single marks Salute’s first new music to be shared since the release of their acclaimed debut album, TRUE MAGIC, which was released earlier this year on Ninja Tune. As a whole, “Heaven In Your Arm” is a lovely ditty by how the electronic dance vibe shakes the background with a bittersweet 80’s music sound, while Ware beautifully sings out the elegant lyrics.

While speaking more on their collaboration, Ware said: “I’ve been a fan of salute for a while and caught their set in Sonar this summer. From that point I was determined to work with them. salute sent me a load of tracks and this beat stood out. I wanted to make something optimistic and romantic.”

The artist adds: “It reminds me of the garage I used to dance to in my teens but of course with salute’s unique and futuristic sound it feels brand new! I love the song and to see how it’s been going down in salutes shows in the states makes me so excited to perform it with them one day, or two!”

As for Salute. they are continuing to build on their impressive live catalogue, including a set at Coachella’s Do Lab stage, Glastonbury’s Arcadia b2b with Joy Anonymous and Boiler Room Melbourne. This year they made their debut in Asia to an incredible reception by selling out shows in Seoul, Shanghai and Tokyo. The shows were back to back, with Yung Singh and the Tokyo show saw Rina Sawayama show up as a surprise guest when salute played their collaborative track “saving flowers” to a crowd for the first time.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat