Jessie Ware And Romy Share Empowering New Single “Lift You Up”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Pop luminaries Jessie Ware and Romy have teamed up to release their new single, “Lift You Up.” A single track that effortlessly combines their signature musical style, promising to be a captivating song for their listeners and to dominate summer playlists this year. With the song’s specific lyrics and irresistible melody, “Lift You Up” showcases the remarkable synergy between these two talented artists. This song initially debuted at Glastonbury, before the studio version was released to social media for all audiences to listen to.

Ware and Romy masterfully demonstrated the diverse synths featured in their new song during their live performance of this song. As they captivated fans with their technical genius, they eagerly absorbed the dynamic blend, highlighting the duo’s craftsmanship. In a recent statement to Stereogum, experts exclaimed the collaboration as “‘two queens coming together to maximize their joint slay,'” acknowledging the dynamic chemistry between Jessie Ware and Romy on their new single, “Lift You Up.” Both artists are renowned for their innovative approaches to pop music overall, consistently pushing boundaries and captivating their respective audiences with their unique styles and heartfelt tones.

The song “Lift You Up” is now available for streaming on all major platforms.