Lizzo Settles Copyright Lawsuit Over Unreleased Song Snippet Referencing Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle Ad Controversy

Home News Emily Lopez January 13th, 2026 - 11:45 PM

Melissa Jefferson (most commonly known as Lizzo) has been facing some legal trouble as of late because of an unreleased song snippet. The song snippet comes from Lizzo’s track “I’m Goin’ In Till October” or “Good Jeans.” Lizzo had released the snippet through her TikTok and Instagram accounts. The song gained traction on social media because of its reference to the American Eagle and Sydney Sweeney jeans ad with the lyric, “Bitch, I got good jeans like I’m Sydney.”

This attention the snippet got from the reference then drew attention to other matters. The GRC Trust filed a lawsuit against Lizzo because of an alleged copyright infringement. The lawsuit claims that “Good Jeans” sampled from the song “Win Or Lose (We Tried),” the 1970 song by soul singer Sam Dees. The lawsuit states that the song “incorporates, interpolates, and samples instrumental and vocal elements” from Dees’ song.

According to Music Business Worldwide, on January 9, Lizzo settled the copyright lawsuit. In a statement when the lawsuit was filed, one of Lizzo’s representatives told BBC News and Bloomberg Law that they were surprised by the lawsuit, given that the song had not and would not have been monetized. As for how Lizzo was able to settle the lawsuit, details haven’t been released. All that is known is that GRC Trust’s original goal with the filing was to prevent the song being used any further and to receive damages for the costs of court, Lizzo’s profits from the song and the money GRC Trust allegedly lost as a result. What could’ve easily been a messy legal battle fortunately was resolved within three months.