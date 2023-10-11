Phoenix Shares New Single “All Eyes On Me” A Collaboration With Pusha-T, Chad Hugo and Benee

Home News Kennedy Huston October 11th, 2023 - 2:28 PM

Grammy-winning French quartet, Phoenix, has released a new version of their song “All Eyes On Me”, this time featuring Pusha-T, Chad Hugo and Benee. The song originates from their 2022 7th studio album, Alpha Zulu. The collaboration mixes a diverse array of music, making it distinctly unique from the original.

The group shares, “A huge thank you to le Roi, Pusha-T – most played artist in our backstage; to Chad Hugo, who always showed up when we were playing in Virginia, it’s about time we worked together! And to Benee, who worked at light speed to make this happen and added some magic. MERCI!!!”

As of lately, Phoenix has been working collaboratively on their music. Off of Alpha Zulu, “After Midnight” has been reworked to feature indie-pop artist Clairo. What’s more is the group also brought on Beck to release a new version of their song “Odyssee”.