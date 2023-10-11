Phoenix Shares New Single “All Eyes On Me” A Collaboration With Pusha-T, Chad Hugo and Benee

Grammy-winning French quartet, Phoenix, has released a new version of their song “All Eyes On Me”, this time featuring Pusha-T, Chad Hugo and Benee. The song originates from their 2022 7th studio album, Alpha Zulu. The collaboration mixes a diverse array of music, making it distinctly unique from the original.
The group shares, “A huge thank you to le Roi, Pusha-T – most played artist in our backstage; to Chad Hugo, who always showed up when we were playing in Virginia, it’s about time we worked together! And to Benee, who worked at light speed to make this happen and added some magic. MERCI!!!”
As of lately, Phoenix has been working collaboratively on their music. Off of Alpha Zulu, “After Midnight” has been reworked to feature indie-pop artist Clairo. What’s more is the group also brought on Beck to release a new version of their song “Odyssee”.
A jack of all trades, the group even produced their most recent album themselves at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs in Paris, France. According to Pitchfork, Phoenix was, “Driven by ‘the possibility of playing [the album] live someday,’ they made songs destined for jam-packed crowds and expensive light shows, work that will slot seamlessly into their existing setlist of hits.” As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the band has unveiled this new and eccentric side to their musical talents. To listen to Apla Zulu, visit the link.