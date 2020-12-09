Pusha T Says His New Album Features Production from Kanye West and The Neptunes

Home News Aaron Grech December 9th, 2020 - 1:58 PM

Rapper Pusha T has announced that his next studio album will have production from Kanye West and The Neptunes, which will unite two style’s from his lengthy career. West produced Pusha T’s iconic 2018 studio album Daytona, while The Neptunes, which is composed of Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo, worked with the rapper when he was in Clipse.

“That’s it. That’s it,” he said regarding the featured producers. “You know I bring the best. I bring the best out of everybody.” The BrooklynVegan points out that Pusha T has not put any features on the record yet, meaning that his 2019 song with Lauryn Hill “Coming Home” and that year’s “Sociopath” featuring Kash Doll will not be included on the record.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RapCaviar (@rapcaviar)

Pusha T has been keeping busy this year, reuniting as Clipse with his brother No Malice on West’s Jesus Is King last year while appearing on Black Thought and Jadakiss’ albums this year.

West has gone quiet following his presidential race this year, where he garnered just 60,000 votes in the states he was running in Kentucky, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, Utah, Idaho, Iowa, Tennessee, Colorado, Minnesota, Vermont and Mississippi. His latest studio album Donda has still not been released although the title-track and a single called “Wash Us In The Blood” came out earlier this year.

The Neptunes brought their unique brand of funky beat making to Deadmau5’s “Pomegranate” this May. Hugo and Williams also joined Eurythmics, Isley Brothers and Steve Miller as inductees into the Songwriters Hall of Fame 2020 Class.

Photo Credit: Richard Saethang