Primus, Claypool Lennon Delirium & Fearless Flying Frog Brigade Announce Summer 2026 U.S. Tour Dates

Les Claypool will hit the road this summer with Claypool Gold for a full-evening tour that brings together three of his most beloved and sonically adventurous bands: Primus, The Claypool Lennon Delirium and Les Claypool’s Fearless Flying Frog Brigade, for one mind-melting musical experience. Each night, all the bands will share the stage all at once for a fluid show featuring wildly different set lists and surprises.

The tour kicks off on May 20, in Reno, NV and will travel coast to coast with over 25 shows in cities including Seattle, Chicago, Boston, Austin, Atlanta and Los Angeles, before wrapping with a July 4 celebration in Napa, CA. For tickets and more information, click here.

The Claypool Lennon Delirium centers on the core creative partnership of Les Claypool (Primus, Fearless Flying Frog Brigade) and Sean Ono Lennon (The Ghost of a Saber Tooth Tiger), who have long operated on the outer rim of genre and reason. Together, they remain a singular force, which is a mutant fusion of art-school satire, warped vision, and boundary-busting musical chemistry.

ClaypoolGold Tour Dates

5/20 – Reno Events Center – Reno, NV

5/22 – Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Bend, OR

5/23 – Marymoor Live – Redmond, WA

5/25 – KettleHouse Amphitheater – Bonner, MT

5/26 – The Lot at the Complex – Salt Lake City, UT

5/28 – Starlight Amphitheatre – Kansas City, MO

5/30 – The Factory – St. Louis, MO

5/31 – Meadow Brook Amphitheatre – Rochester Hills, MI

6/2 – Jacobs Pavilion – Cleveland, OH

6/3 – Salt Shed – Chicago, IL

6/5 – The Caverns Outdoor Amphitheater – Pelham, TN

6/6 – KEMBA Live! Outdoor – Columbus, OH

6/9 – Thompson’s Point – Portland, ME

6/10 – Leader Bank Pavilion – Boston, MA

6/12 – Saratoga Performing Arts Center – Saratoga Springs, NY

6/13 – Stone Pony Summerstage – Asbury Park, NJ

6/14 – All Good Now Festival – Columbia, MD

6/16 – The AMP Ballantyne – Charlotte, NC

6/17 – Firefly Distillery – North Charleston, SC

6/19 – St. Augustine Amphitheatre – St. Aug

6/20 – Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park – Atlanta, GA

6/22 – Walmart AMP – Rogers, AR

6/23 – ACL Live at Moody Theatre – Austin, TX

6/25 – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory – Irving, TX

6/27 – Dillon Amphitheater – Dillon, CO

6/28 – Dillon Amphitheater – Dillon, CO

6/30 – Arizona Financial Theatre – Phoenix, AZ

4/ 1 – Gallagher Square – San Diego, CA

4/3 – Long Beach Amphitheater – Long Beach, CA

4/4 – Meritage Resort & Spa – Napa, CA