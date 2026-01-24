Eric Hilton And Natalia Clavier Join Forces For New Single “Lalitā”

Home News Khalliah Gardner January 24th, 2026 - 2:45 PM

Eric Hilton and Natalia Clavier have worked together to produce the engaging song “Lalitā,” which is a highlight of Hilton’s soon-to-be-released album, A Sky So Close. The album will be available starting February 20 and aims to create an elegant and indulgent listening experience. It invites listeners into a rich world filled with mesmerizing music.”Lalitā” highlights Hilton’s skill in blending traditional and modern music. The song mixes the dreamy sound of a sitar with soothing Hindi chants, performed wonderfully by Clavier.

As one of Hilton’s frequent partners and an important singer for Thievery Corporation, Clavier offers a special and emotional performance on this track. Hilton appreciates how she understands his musical ideas and turns them into something deeply touching, noting that she’s created a truly unique voice for “Lalitā.” The song creates a peaceful and exotic atmosphere for listeners. “Lalitā” stays calm throughout, without building up to a big finish, keeping you in a dreamy state. This unique style is typical of Hilton’s work on A Sky So Close, where he mixes recorded sounds with live music to produce a full, natural sound.

The music video for “Lalitā” matches the enchanting sound of the song with beautiful visuals. It takes viewers to a peaceful and stunning world, where Clavier seems both magical and real at the same time. The video mixes scenes from nature with abstract images, highlighting themes of spiritual connection and exploring sensuality found in the song. Hilton says his new album is a personal reflection, like a flow of thoughts in music. Each song has its own importance and story. A Sky So Close offers different musical experiences, from strong bass rhythms to unexpected references to the Asian Underground scene from the late 90s, especially noticeable in “The Emerald Door.”