Eric Hilton Teams Up With Puma Ptah For Collaborative New Single “Leave It All”

Eric Hilton’s “Leave It All” is both groovy and sultry with the combined vocals of Puma Ptah. It’s the latest single to be released off of Hilton’s upcoming album, Midnight Rages, which is available Friday, June 20. “Leave It All” is a calming ballad that also makes you want to sway your hips.

The song has a low drum beat with hints of horns in the background. Each drum sound is layered in a way that creates a bit of an echo effect that only adds to the sensual feeling of the song. The horns as used sparingly throughout the song and don’t overpower any other elements.

Ptah has been a regular collaborator of Hilton, featured on another song, “All I Want”, off the upcoming album. Ptah’s voice is smooth, inviting and a bit hidden under the instrumentals. The song shows themes of acceptance and letting go, hence the title. As the song continues, you can notice the emotion growing in Ptah’s voice as the instrumentals get stronger and louder. The chorus overlaps Ptah’s voice, which is a bit haunting as well as mesmerizing. The song reaches almost a climax with a culmination of the instruments and Ptah’s voice, and softly fades out until the end.

The accompanying lyric video is shot in black and white with the lyrics projected in bright yellow. The video is very simple, consisting of only two separate shots. The introductory shot is the title card of a man lying out on a dock by the lake. It then cuts to a shot of the porch and the field in front of it when Ptah begins to sing. The man walks along the porch and looks longingly out into the field, reflecting the yearning in the song. It then ends with the man walking out into the field, the camera staying still as we watch the man disappear into the horizon.

Midnight Rages plans to be a compilation record, shifting between tempos and themes. Other collaborators include Kristina Westernik-Dandridge and Natalia Clavier, whom was featured on “Je ne t’aime plus” the first single that was released off the album. Each song is supposed to evoke a different feeling and paint a specific picture for the listener to see.

“I loved compilations back in the day. You bought them to get turned on to new sounds, or you liked the artist compiling it. ‘Midnight Ragas’ was not conceptualized as a compilation; the album is a moment of eclecticism,” Hilton said in a press release.

“Leave It All” is available on all streaming platforms, and Midnight Rages’ release will be on June 20.