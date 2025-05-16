Eric Hilton Releases New Single “Beautiful Moment”

Home News Leila DeJoui May 16th, 2025 - 10:43 PM

On May 15, 2025, Eric Hilton, most known for his Lo-Fi electronic music, released a new single, “Beautiful Moment.” The vocals on the song were by Kristina Westernik-Dandridge from the Indie band, The Infinite Daisy Chains. Westernik-Dandrige summons thoughts of the late summer evening sun, slow kisses and dew drops on agave leaves. The song starts off with heavenly sounding harmonies with the beat playing. The instrumental is on the slower side, with a low and soft tone. Westernik-Dandridge’s vocals on the track add the angel-like aspect to the song.

Listen to and watch “Beautiful Moment.”

The new single was also released with a music video. The video for the new song features a collection of paintings by Marcia Hilton. The artist delicately captured the moments that happened in and around Rose Park Studio in Washington, DC during the spring. The beginning of the video features multiple paintings of a car, which is animated together to make it look like the car is moving. After the car, the paintings are of a street and then Rose Park. The images display multiple aspects of the recording process. There are the audio lines from the recording, images of singing in front of a microphone, someone sitting in the studio and more.

His new album, Midnight Ragas, which will feature this new single, is coming out June 20 of this year. There are some vocal contributions from Natalia Clavier and Puma Ptah. The album is a compilation record, with shifting tempos, moods, vocalists and languages across 12 tracks.