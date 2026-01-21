Henry Rollins & Ian MacKaye Announce The Adverts Archival Project From 1979 For February 2026 Release

Home News Khalliah Gardner January 21st, 2026 - 4:24 PM

Henry Rollins and Ian MacKaye, two key punk rock figures, have announced an exciting new project for fans. They are teaming up to honor The Adverts, a famous late 1970s punk band known for their raw style. This project is set to come out in February 2026 and will explore the history of punk music. It aims to celebrate The Adverts while giving more background on that important time in music history. The project will be full of historical information, sharing stories that show how punk was more than just music; it was a cultural change.

According to Brooklyn Vegan, Rollins and MacKaye have teamed up to carefully select and restore a unique collection that stays true to The Adverts’ original style. Their work isn’t just about paying tribute; it’s a lively revival of an era crucial in shaping punk rock music. This project will include engaging features like detailed interviews, exciting performances, and rare footage showing the band’s vibrant energy and strong impact. Through this collection, audiences can experience The Adverts’ powerful influence on punk music again while also gaining insight into their importance for future generations.

Fans and historians are excited about this release. They hope it will both document an important time in music history and remind everyone of how things changed back then. Rollins and MacKaye, who were greatly inspired by The Adverts when they were young, worked together on this project because they have a strong personal connection to the band and hold them in high respect.