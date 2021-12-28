Henry Rollins Talks About His Retirement From Music

Home News Ellie Schroeder December 28th, 2021 - 9:10 PM

“There’s no more toothpaste in the tube,” That is how Henry Rollings described his reasoning behind why he took the decision to stop making music. During Rick Rubin’s podcast “Broken Record” the former Black Flag’s frontman spoke about his feelings towards making music and why he made the decision to stop 15 years ago. “The smart thing I did as a younger man was one day I woke up in my bed and I went, ‘I’m done with music. I don’t hate it. I just have no more lyrics. There’s no more toothpaste in the tube,’”. Not feeling fulfilled by appeasing fans with his music, he became disillusioned with the industry and realized that making fans happy on a large scale was something he felt indifferent about. “If [fans] happen to like what I’m doing, cool,” but then added, “If they don’t, they can bite me.”. Rollings shared that while speaking to fellow rock stars about fans and giving people what they want, he never made it a priority to think about how to make fans happy. While making new music might not be exciting to Rollings anymore, the rock star has stated that he is “busier than ever,” with new ventures such as movies, writing, and voice over work filling up his schedule. Rollings collaborated with Tyler the Creator earlier this year to film a new Converse ad which centers around the “Really Cool Converse Club.”. He appeared alongside other stars such as Tim Meadows, Vince Staples, Bill Walton and more. His upcoming “Good to See You” North American tour was announced back in October and will begin in Spring 2022. The tour will begin in March at the Royal Oak Music Theater Royal Oak, MI and will include stops throughout the United States and Canada including cities such as Cleveland, Northampton, Toronto, and Montreal.