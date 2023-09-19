Dave Grohl, Ian MacKaye & More Featured On Scream’s First New Album In 30 Years DC Special

Home News Cait Stoddard September 19th, 2023 - 3:30 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

According to consequence.net, hardcore band Scream have announced DC Special, which is their first new music since 2011 and first full length album since 1993. The record features contributions from Ian MacKaye, former drummer Dave Grohl and more. DC Special will be released on November 10 through Dischord Records.

Grohl replaced Stax on drums in the late ’80s before moving on to Nirvana in 1990. DC Special features contributions from Jerry Busher, Amy Pickering, Mark Cisneros, Onam Emmett, Joe Lally, Bob Berberich, and John Goetchius.

Singer Pete Stahl, guitarist Franz Stahl, bassist Skeeter Thompson, and drummer Kent Stax recorded DC Special at Washington, DC’s punk studio Inner Ear with founder Don Zientara, while Minor Threat/Fugazi frontman MacKaye provided additional production.

Back in 2021, Scream launched a Kickstarter to fund the project, which ended up being one of the last things Zientara recorded at Inner Ear before being evicted from its historic location. Pre-orders for the album are happening.

Next month,Scream will kick off a shourt North American tour with Soul Side that includes shows in Los Angeles, Portland, Brooklyn, Philly and Washington D.C. For tickets and more information visit: Ticketmaster.

DC Special Tracklist



1. DC Special Sha La La

2. Bored to Life

3. Somebody Love

4. Hel Nah

5. Tum Tum

6. Represent

7. Dead Cities

8. Last of the Soft

9. Vanishing Commissars

10. The Flam

11. Lifeline

12. Call it a Night

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz