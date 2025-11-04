Henry Rollins Reveals He’s Recorded A New Record With Ian MacKaye

Home News Cait Stoddard November 4th, 2025 - 4:01 PM

According to Brooklynvegan.com, Henry Rollins has not released music in a long time, but he said on his radio show/website that he just recorded some music with his old friend Ian MacKaye. The artist says they mixed a four-song session with Don Zientara at his studio Inner Ear, the same studio that Rollins recorded in when his pre-Black Flag, DC-based band State of Alert recorded their No Policy 7″ for MacKaye’s Dischord Records.

“Weeks ago, I journeyed it to DC in order to work on a great project. Ian MacKaye and I went to Inner Ear Studios, where we made our first records decades ago and mixed a four song session with the great Don Zientara at the board. This is the same studio, where the Teen Idles, Minor Threat, Bad Brains, and many others recorded. It was amazing to be back there with Ian and Don. Part way through the mix, none other than Eddie Janney, he of the Untouchables, Rights Of Spring, One Last Wish, Happy Go Licky, Skewbald and other great bands joined us. The session benefited greatly by his presence. As to the tracks, I had them mastered several days ago, and I’m now working on the layout and design for the record. When it’s ready, I’ll let you know. We are extremely excited by this one.” said Rollings.