Henry Rollins Explains Decision To Stop Making Music and Touring with Band

Jaden Johnson March 28th, 2023 - 9:59 AM

Punk musician, Henry Rollins, reveals in a recent interview he is stepping away from music career and “wouldn’t go back on stage with a band for anything”. The artist’s subtle but visible departure from music was recently brought into question during a recent The Guardian interview. Fan-submitted question asking Rollins why he has stepped away from music was met with the statement, “I stopped processing ideas in terms of lyrics. One day, I woke up and thought: ‘I’m done’. My manager flipped out, but I’ve never looked back, I didn’t want to become a human jukebox playing old songs”. Filling his time with other ventures such as film, spoken word poetry, and his KCRW radio show.

Recently Rollins has embarked on his “Good To See You” spoken word poetry tour consisting of retellings of his life in a pre-covid world, as well as new stories to tell. When asked if he prefers touring without his band, Rollins admits that this spoken word tour takes much less of a toll on his body than music touring. Comparing music to the likes of gladiator sport, saying he would lose three pounds of water every show from the physical demands required from high energy musical performances.