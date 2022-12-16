The Peach Music Festival Announces 2023 Lineup Featuring Tedeschi Trucks Band, Goose, Ween and More

Home News Gracie Chunes December 16th, 2022 - 3:25 PM

The Peach Music Festival line-up has officially been announced. The festival will take place at Montage Mountain in Scranton, Pennsylvania from Thursday, June 29 to Sunday, July 2. Headlining artists include Tedeschi Trucks Band, Goose, My Morning Jacket, Ween, Mike Gordon and more. Find tickets and more information here.

Starting in 2012, 2023 will be the 11 annual Peach Music Festival. The headliners will be joined by fan-favorites like Joe Russo’s Almost Dead and Umphrey’s McGee, as well as a rare appearance by Les Claypool’s Fearless Flying Frog Brigade. Some first-time Peach appearances include Duane Betts, Andy Frasco & The U.N. and Magic City Hippies. Additional artists are also set to be announced as the festival approaches. The headlining set by Tedeschi Trucks Band will mark the first time guitarist Derek Trucks has played The Peach since he appeared with both Tedeschi Trucks Band and the Allman Brothers Band in 2014.

In addition to four days of music spread across multiple stages, The Peach Music Festivals offers access to Montage Mountain’s full-size water park, an array of food and craft vendors, an interactive VIP area that will offer live sets, podcast tapings, and more. You can purchase four-day tickets, VIP packages, travel packages, camping, glamping tent and RV passes here.