Primus Is Joined By South Park’s Matt Stone, Bill Burr, Tool Members And Ty Segall in Los Angeles

Yesterday August 6th, Primus was joined on stage by South Park’s Matt Stone, Bill Burr, Tool Members and Ty Segall. The rock band began their Onward & Upward Tour early July, with one of the remaining shows taking place in L.A this past Wednesday. Tool members Danny Carey and Justin Chancellor, along with Matt Stone, Bill Burr and Ty Segall joined the band on stage.

Primus’ current tour, titled the Onward & Upward Tour, began early July and is currently wrapping up with just two more shows – one taking place tonight and the last performance happening tomorrow night. Both shows will be at Channel 24 in Sacramento, CA.

During yesterday’s show, the band paid another tribute to late metal singer Ozzy Osbourne, as they’ve done throughout several shows such as their New Orleans performance last night with guests such as Puddles Pity Party. During the LA performance, singer-songwriter Ty Segall (who has joined Primus as opener for much of the tour) took on lead vocals for a cover of Black Sabbath’s famous song “N.I.B.” Guests like Danny Carey and Justin Chancellor of Tool each join Primus onstage. Tool is also currently one of their world tours, with shows taking place in Hawaii and Japan in mid-December.

Later on, guests like American comedian Bill Burr played drums on “Too Many Puppies” (along with Chancellor on bass), and South Park co-creator Matt Stone played drums on a cover of King Crimson’s “Thela Hun Ginjeet”, as reported by Brooklynvegan.

Fans interested in purchasing tickets to Primus’ upcoming shows can visit their website here.