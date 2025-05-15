Old Crow Medicine Show’s Ketch Secor Announces New Solo Album Story The Crow Told Me For July 2025 Release, Shares New Video “Dickerson Road”

Home News Cait Stoddard May 15th, 2025 - 8:55 PM

Today, Old Crow Medicine Show frontman Ketch Secor has announced that his debut solo album, Story The Crow Told Me will be released on July 11, through Equal Housing Records and Firebird Music. Recorded at his own Hartland Studios, Story The Crow Told Me is a coming-of-age saga about a dreamer who carved his path to the top, one song at a time. The album is sharply written and wildly creative, featuring cameos from Molly Tuttle, Marty Stuart and even Old Crow alums Critter Fuqua and Willie Watson, as well as poignant samples from Bob Dylan and Johnny Cash.

Along with the announcement, Secor has also released the debut single, “Dickerson Road,” which is a tribute to East Nashville’s boulevard of broken dreams featuring guitar from The Cadillac Three’s Jaren Johnston. The official video was featured this morning at Rolling Stone, who said “Featuring strung-out, skronk-blues guitar from the Cadillac Three’s Jaren Johnston, the track evokes the gritty, hustling, danger-around-the-corner vibe of Dickerson Pike, a gasoline alley of car lots, tire shops, and seedy motels.”

Story The Crow Told Me Track List

1. Busker’s Spell

2. Talkin’ Doc Blues

3. Ghost Train

4. Dickerson Road

5. Old Man River

6. Catch Me If You Can

7. Highland Rim (feat. Marty Stuart)

8. Junkin’

9. On The Wall

10. Thanks Again

11. Holes In The Wall

12. What Nashville Was