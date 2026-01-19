Roger Waters Claims His Views On Trump Could Get Him Killed: “He Can Send Masked Men Around To Shoot Me In The Head Through My Car Window”

Pink Floyd frontman Roger Waters has been spoken about politics — specifically about Donald Trump — numerous times in the past, which is becoming a more frequent occurrence with various celebrities following the controversies of the Trump administration. Unsurprisingly, Waters continued this discussion with Piers Morgan in an interview. Morgan had originally been a supporter of Trump; however, since the January 6 riot, he has changed his stance. The interview is available to watch on Morgan’s YouTube channel. Highlights have also been posted to Morgan’s X account.
‘Why live somewhere if you hate the leader so much? Get off your backside and go live in Iran or Venezuela!’
Piers Morgan grills Roger Waters on world politics and more – watch👇
📺 https://t.co/y2Y97FOiZS
@piersmorgan | @rogerwaters pic.twitter.com/wKN3TLGy4w
— Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) January 16, 2026
According to NME, in the interview, Waters went so far as to say he could be killed for his political views. When asked why he continues to live in the United States, Waters mentioned the possibility of his moving to another country, naming Portugal or “some of the islands in the Caribbean.” From his discussion, Waters did not mention any set plans he may have to make that move, rather that it is a possibility he has considered. Waters then referenced the murder of Renee Good, who was shot in her car by an ICE agent . In doing so, he claimed, “He could send masked men around to shoot me in the head through my car window like he does to people who disagree with him.”