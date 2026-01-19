Roger Waters Claims His Views On Trump Could Get Him Killed: “He Can Send Masked Men Around To Shoot Me In The Head Through My Car Window”

Home News Emily Lopez January 19th, 2026 - 11:08 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Pink Floyd frontman Roger Waters has been spoken about politics — specifically about Donald Trump — numerous times in the past, which is becoming a more frequent occurrence with various celebrities following the controversies of the Trump administration. Unsurprisingly, Waters continued this discussion with Piers Morgan in an interview. Morgan had originally been a supporter of Trump; however, since the January 6 riot, he has changed his stance. The interview is available to watch on Morgan’s YouTube channel. Highlights have also been posted to Morgan’s X account.

‘Why live somewhere if you hate the leader so much? Get off your backside and go live in Iran or Venezuela!’ Piers Morgan grills Roger Waters on world politics and more – watch👇 📺 https://t.co/y2Y97FOiZS

@piersmorgan | @rogerwaters pic.twitter.com/wKN3TLGy4w — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) January 16, 2026