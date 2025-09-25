Pink Floyd Announce 50th Anniversary Box Set Of Wish You Were Here For December 2025 Release Featuring Six Previously Unreleased Tracks

Home News Juliet Paiz September 25th, 2025 - 7:01 PM

Pink Floyd are celebrating the fiftieth anniversary of one of their most celebrated records. On December 12, 2025, Sony Music will release a special edition of Wish You Were Here that takes fans deeper into the music and the moment that defined the album. The collection features six songs that have never been released before, along with rarities and restored live recordings that shine a new light on the band’s eighth studio album.

The anniversary set will be available as three LPs, two CDs, on Blu ray, as a digital release and in a deluxe box. The digital version includes a fresh Dolby Atmos mix created by James Guthrie, who has worked with the group for decades. It also offers 25 bonus tracks, including nine rare studio cuts and 16 live recordings from the Los Angeles Sports Arena in 1975, taped by the noted collector Mike Millard and now officially released for the first time. The concert audio has been restored and remastered by Steven Wilson.

To mark the announcement, an early demo of Welcome to the Machine has been shared. Titled The Machine Song, it gives listeners a first glimpse into the creative process behind the classic track. Other rarities include a full version of Shine On You Crazy Diamond that runs through all nine parts and a stripped down mix of Wish You Were Here that highlights David Gilmour’s pedal steel guitar. Fifty years later, Wish You Were Here remains as powerful as the day it was released, and this edition invites fans to experience it all over again.

Track List

2CD

DISC 1

Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Pts. 1-5) Welcome to the Machine Have a Cigar Wish You Were Here Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Pts. 6-9) Wine Glasses Have a Cigar (Alternate Version) Wish You Were Here (featuring Stéphane Grappelli)

DISC 2

Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Early Instrumental Version, Rough Mix) * The Machine Song (Roger’s Demo) * The Machine Song (Demo #2, Revisited) * Wish You Were Here (Take 1) * Wish You Were Here (Pedal Steel Instrumental Mix) * Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Pts. 1-9, New Stereo Mix) *

4LPS ON EXCLUSIVE CLEAR VINYL

SIDE A

Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Pts. 1-5) Welcome to the Machine

SIDE B

Have a Cigar Wish You Were Here Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Pts. 6-9)

SIDE C

Wine Glasses Have a Cigar (Alternate Version) Wish You Were Here (featuring Stéphane Grappelli)

SIDE D

Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Early Instrumental Version, Rough Mix) * The Machine Song (Roger’s Demo) *

SIDE E

The Machine Song (Demo #2, Revisited) * Wish You Were Here (Take 1) * Wish You Were Here (Pedal Steel Instrumental Mix) *

SIDE F

Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Pts. 1-9, New Stereo Mix) *

SIDE G

Shine On You Crazy Diamond, Live At Wembley 1974

SIDE H

You’ve Got To Be Crazy, Live At Wembley 1974

Blu-Ray

Wish You Were Here original 5-track album

2025 Dolby Atmos Mix

2011 5.1 Surround Mix

1975 Stereo Mix

1975 4.0 Quad Mix

Bonus Audio Material (stereo)

Wine Glasses Have a Cigar (Alternate Version) Wish You Were Here (featuring Stéphane Grappelli) Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Early Instrumental Version, Rough Mix) * The Machine Song (Roger’s Demo) * The Machine Song (Demo #2, Revisited) * Wish You Were Here (Take 1) * Wish You Were Here (Pedal Steel Instrumental Mix) * Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Pts. 1-9, New Stereo Mix) *

Live Bootleg (stereo)

Raving and Drooling (Live from the Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) * You’ve Got To Be Crazy (Live from the Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) * Shine On You Crazy Diamond (1-5) (Live from the Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) * Have a Cigar (Live from the Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) * Shine on You Crazy Diamond (6-9) (Live from the Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) * Speak to Me (Live from the Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) * Breathe (In The Air) (Live from the Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) * On the Run (Live from the Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) * Time (Live from the Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) * The Great Gig in the Sky (Live from the Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) * Money (Live from the Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) * Us and Them (Live from the Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) * Any Colour You Like (Live from the Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) * Brain Damage (Live from the Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) * Eclipse (Live from the Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) * Echoes (Live from the Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) *

Videos

Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Part I) – Screen Film Shine On You Crazy Diamond – Screen Film Welcome To The Machine – Screen Film Storm Thorgerson Short Film, 2000 – Screen Film

Other Content

Japanese Replica 7” Single: Have A Cigar (edit) b/w Welcome To The Machine

Hardcover book with unseen photographs

Comic Book Tour Programme

Knebworth Poster