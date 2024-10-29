Roger Waters Encourages Fans to Not Vote For Kamala Harris or Donald Trump in the 2024 Election Because “They Both Support Murdering Children”

Home News Will Close October 29th, 2024 - 2:10 PM

Sharon Alagna

In a recent statement that has stirred controversy, musician Roger Waters has publicly urged his fans to refrain from voting for either Vice President Kamala Harris or former President Donald Trump in the upcoming 2024 election. Waters, known for his outspoken political views, took to X to share his statement, where he claimed that both candidates “support murdering children.”

The former Pink Floyd frontman did not elaborate on his claims, but his comments sparked a wave of reactions on social media, with fans and critics alike debating the implications of his statement. Waters has long been an advocate for various political causes, often using his platform to voice opposition to what he sees as government injustices.

NME reports that Waters suggested his fans vote for the elections independent candidates instead. His comments are part of a broader critique of the political system, which he believes fails to address pressing humanitarian issues.

Supporters of Waters argue that his passionate stance highlights the disillusionment many feel toward mainstream politics. The emphatic statement comes a couple weeks after former Pink Floyd bandmate, David Gilmour claimed he will never share a stage with Waters again due to political disagreements.

As the 2024 election approaches, Waters’ remarks contribute to the ongoing discourse about the role of celebrities in politics and the impact of their opinions on public sentiment. Fans are left to ponder the influence of such statements as they prepare to head to the polls.

Photo credit: Sharon Alagna