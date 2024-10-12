North Carolina Flood Relief Benefit Album Released Featuring Sharon van Etten, Nathaniel Rateliff, The Mountain Goats & More

Home News Cristian Garcia October 12th, 2024 - 10:55 PM

In the aftermath following Hurricane Helene, several artists have banded together to release a massive curation of songs to aid in raising money to help the victims in the hurricane. Cardinals at the Window – a 135-track compilation of unreleased recordings from an all-star collection of bands that includes R.E.M., The War on Drugs, Angel Olsen, Fleet Foxes, Jason Isbell, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, the Mountain Goats, Sylvan Esso, and 130 more—is live this morning on Bandcamp.

Cardinals at the Window was compiled by three North Carolina natives with deep ties to the region: musician and community organizer Libby Rodenbough, New Commute founder David Walker, and music journalist Grayson Haver Currin, with crucial support from Shirlette Ammons, Martin Anderson, Anna Morris, Cory Rayborn, and Rusty Sutton. Sylvan Esso’s Nick Sanborn and Asheville native Clay Blair provided free audio engineering work. The compilation is functioning in tandem with a direct-relief effort launched by musicians, artists, and Western North Carolina residents Ryan Gustafson (The Dead Tongues) and Hunter Savoy.

“There were just so many folks who, like us, had witnessed the destruction of these holy places from the outside and felt their hearts trying to break out of their chests,” says Rodenbough, a Madison County resident who was on tour in Massachusetts with The Dead Tongues when the storm hit her home. “It was instant, the way people signed on. They also feel what I feel, that these mountains are the cradle of some deep and ineffable magic.”

Cardinals at the Window crisscrosses genres, scenes, and state lines, as so many friends were eager to donate new music to the sudden cause of this enchanted region. There are entirely new songs from Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, MJ Lenderman, The Go-Betweens, Sharon Van Etten, Little Brother, Sylvan Esso, the Mountain Goats, Hotline TNT, Six Organs of Admittance, Archers of Loaf, Flock of Dimes, Chuck Johnson, Real Estate, and many more.

Live tracks of fan favorites from R.E.M., The War on Drugs, Phish, Tyler Childers, Fleet Foxes, Angel Olsen, Drive-By Truckers, Tune-Yards, Superchunk, The Avett Brothers, The Decemberists, American Aquarium, and more top the compilation. Waxahatchee and Sluice each cover Gillian Welch tunes recorded exclusively for Cardinals at the Window, while Iron & Wine covers the Bee Gees’ “How Can You Mend a Broken Heart.” Tennessee’s Adeem the Artist even recorded a take on Elizabeth Cotten’s “Freight Train” in the headquarters of the Danish Broadcasting Corporation just for this compilation.

For more information about Cardinals at the Window, or to learn more about other associated relief efforts, please email the organizers at cardinals@theglowmgmt.com or visit https://musicspromise.salsalabs.org/CardinalsattheWindow/index.html.

Cardinals at the Window Tracklist:

1. The War on Drugs – Harmonia’s Dream (Live from New York)

2. Angel Olsen – Can’t Wait Until Tomorrow (Live At Echo Mountain)

3. Sluice – Hard Times

4. S.G. Goodman feat. Bonnie “Prince” Billy – Nature’s Child

5. Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats – Smilin’

6. Rosali – Hey Heron

7. Luke Schneider – Vapor Ascensus

8. Fleet Foxes – Blue Ridge Mountains (Live from The Spring Recital)

9. Floating Action – We Live Inside A Dream

10. The Dead Tongues – Daylily (Demo)

11. Lambchop – Is There a Doctor in the House?

12. R.E.M. – King of Birds (Live in Greensboro, 1989)

13. Little Brother feat. BeMyFiasco x Denaine Jones – The Way

14. Yasmin Williams – Untitled

15. Setting – Night Divers

16. Magic Tuber Stringband – Flotsam

17. Weirs – The Carolina Lady

18. Tyler Childers – Bus Route (Live)

19. Waxahatchee – Wrecking Ball

20. Gillian Welch and Dave Rawlings – Hashtag (Live from Newport Folk Festival 2024)

21. Oak City Slums — Electric Trible

22. Shirlette Ammons – Corner Pocket (Small Pond Sessions)

23. Helado Negro – Running (Live at Drop of Sun)

24. William Tyler – Near a Thousand Tables

25. Sylvie – On The Wind

26. John Andrew & The Yawns – Talking To Me

27. Keven Louis Lareau – Your Tender Loving Care

28. Spencer Cullum, Sean Thompson & Rich Ruth – Levon’s Bark

29. Geologist & D.S. – Route 9 Falls

30. Daniel Bachman – Lovers On The Turnpike

31. The Avett Brothers – Cheap Coffee (Live)

32. Terry Allen & The Panhandle Mystery Band – Rainy Day

33. Jason Isbell – Children of Children – Live At The Ryman 10/15/17

34. Dawes & Hiss Golden Messenger – Haunted House

35. Deer Tick – Time To Leave

36. The Nude Party – Fallin’ Rain

37. Tim Heidecker – Property (Live at Dynasty Typewriter)

38. Chuck Johnson – Arctic Halo

39. Laraaji – Music Laughter Episode Track 78

40. Universal Light – Minor Suite

41. Feist – Borrow Trouble (Demo)

42. Kevin Morby – American Holly

43. Jeff Tweedy (feat. Karly Hartzman) – How Hard It Is For Desert To Die (Live from Solid Sound)

44. Mipso – Cornfields

45. Danny Paul Grody – Distant Blue

46. Real Estate – Pink Sky

47. Real Companion – Long Leaf Overtime (iPhone Demo)

48. Sam Evian – Long, Long, Long

49. The Go-Betweens – Ashes On The Lawn

50. M. Duffy – Easy and Down

51. Indigo De Souza – Hungry & Croaking

52. BeMyFiasco – Take My Strong Hand

53. Marta Salogni – For Vibraphone and Tapes

54. Pachyman – NYC

55. Skylar Gudasz – Lean Closer To Me Now

56. Lou Hazel – Bulldog

57. Blue Cactus – The Gift (Demo)

58. Nathan Bowles – Gadarene (Tarboro)

59. Drive-By Truckers – Baggage (Live, 2018)

60. MJ Lenderman – Pianos

61. American Aquarium – Crier (Live at Red Rocks 5/9/24)

62. The Hold Steady – Certain Songs (Live at 9:30 Club)

63. H.C. McEntire – Dovetail (Get Down Version)

64. Futurebirds – 5am (Live from Moodright’s)

65. Fust – The Highlands of the Heart

66. Joseph Allred – Marion

67. Libby Rodenbough – Oh What A Beautiful Morning

68. Uwade – Belvedere

69. Iron & Wine – How Can You Mend a Broken Heart

70. Tyler Ramsey – New Lost Ages (A Parkway Session, from Asheville)

71. Bahamas – Say What You Like (Live at Massey Hall)

72. Water Liars – Swannanoa (Demo Version)

73. Joseph Decosimo & Jake Xerxes Fussell – Bob Wills Stomp (Live at Nightlight 7.26.22)

74. Lonnie Holley (with Jacknife Lee) – Tonky’s Rocket Ship

75. Sophie Thatcher – My Friend

76. Riggings – Strep Season

77. Etran De L’Aïr – Ighre Massina (Live at Madame Lou’s)

78. the Mountain Goats – Hand of Death

79. Superchunk – Wild Loneliness (Live for the Current)

80. Archers of Loaf – Great Holding Down

81. Hotline TNT – Candle

82. Karly Hartzman – Baby Me (Demo)

83. Squirrel Flower – Finally Rain (Live in St. Louis)

84. Object Hours – Street Scene (Live at Shadowbox)

85. Adeem The Artist – Freight Train (From DR Byen)

86. Sy Smith – Bigger Than The Work

87. Hayden Pedigo – John Frusciante’s Trailer House

88. Little Mazarn & Jonathan Horne – Lightning in the Water (Live at the Historic Dry Creek Cafe 10/17/21)

89. Carpenter / Cohen – Monuments

90. Jenks Miller & Rose Cross NC – Summerland

91. Christopher Paul Stelling – Me and I

92. Matthew E. White – Shine a Light (Solo Piano)

93. James Elkington – MEQZ

94. Rich Ruth – Super 8

95. Darien Brockington – Only One (Zo! & Tall Black Guy Remix)

96. Sylvan Esso – One More

97. Sonny Miles – Silverpieces

98. pat junior – U.D.O.

99. Flock of Dimes – Potential

100. Fancy Gap – Starlight Motel

101. Carlitta Durand – Slip Up

102. Wye Oak – No Good Reason

103. Eric Slick – Another Sunset

104. RIBS – The Blues II

105. Lydia Loveless – Loser

106. Julianna Riolino – Don’t Put Me In The Middle

107. Mary Lattimore – I’ll See You Tomorrow

108. BCNC – PB Yards

109. Wood Ear – Ex Winter

110. Eli Winter Trio – Dayenu (Live)

111. Little Wings – Honey Bird’s Power Outage

112. Sharon Van Etten – Weather

113. Boulevards – Mad Man

114. The Foreign Exchange – Can’t Turn Around (Nicolay’s Hostile Takeover Mix)

115. Daughter of Swords – Alone Together

116. Tune-Yards – Hypnotized (Live from Brooklyn)

117. Calexico – Across The Wire (Live from Tollhaus)

118. The Decemberists – William Fitzwilliam (Live)

119. Bill Orcutt – Sad And Familiar

120. Ethan Baechtold – small talk between friends

121. Watchhouse – Harvest Moon

122. Sarah Louise – Dancing and Keening (My Body is a Part of the Earth)

123. Wet Tuna – So Much Vibe in the World (A Sweet Pond Nug)

124. Sunburned Hand of the Man with Mazozma – JJ Fale

125. David Michael Moore – A Little Spanish Delight

126. Les Savy Fav – Four Divided By One

127. Six Organs of Admittance – Sunrise at Sunset

128. Mind Over Mirrors – Rushing Airglow

129. Eric Bachmann – Wicked Little Dream

130. Wooden Wand – Sky Blue Aster (Homegrown Version)

131. Edsel Axle – Wipe Your Eyes and See

132. House Band – Three

133. Tropical Fuck Storm – Chameleon Paint (Live at Lincoln Hall)

134. King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – Change (Demo 4)

135. Phish – Sand (Live at Reynolds Coliseum, 1999)

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer