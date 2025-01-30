J Mascis Shares Majestic Cover Of The Cure’s “Breathe”

Home News Cait Stoddard January 30th, 2025 - 1:06 PM

Today, J Mascis has released a digital cover of The Cure’s deep cut, “Breathe.” This single is available on all DSDPs worldwide from Sub Pop. In a recent interview with Uncut, the artist talked about his latest song: “Robert Smith’s guitars have a washy sort of sound that encompasses you and his voice has a great pure tone. I related to the music. because it made me feel “Oh yeah, this is where I’m at, this guy’s out there feeling the same thing, it comforted me.”

“Breathe” follows the release of Mascis’s 2024 full-length, What Do We Do Now, which features the standout singles “Can’t Believe We’re Here,” “Set Me Down,” “Old Friends” and “Right Behind You.” As for Mascis‘s cover of “Breathe,” the tune is wonderful by how the artist shows more emotions through his guitar playing and vocal performance.

In other news, Mascis will embark on a four date solo tour, which begins with a SOLD OUT show on February 8, at the Sinclair in Cambridge, with additional shows on February 12m at Underground Arts in Philadelphia, February 13, at Racket in NYC and February 20, at Foro Indierocks in Mexico City.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat