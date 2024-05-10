mxdwn Music

Paramore Live Debuts Cover Of Talking Heads’ “Burning Down The House” During Taylor Swift’s Era Tour Kick Off

May 10th, 2024 - 1:28 PM

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

Paramore performed their cover of Talking Heads‘ “Burning Down The House”, marking its live debut while opening for Taylor Swift in Paris on May 9.

Hayley Williams and co. are supporting Swift on the European, UK and Ireland leg of her ‘Eras Tour’, which began at the Paris La Défense Arena in the French capital yesterday. Three more dates at the same venue are scheduled for this week (May 10, 11, 12).

The cover will appear on an upcoming tribute album around the iconic Stop Making Sense concert film.  In their opening slot, Williams jokingly introduced her bandmate Taylor York by saying: “Hi everyone, I’m Hayley and this is Taylor (Paramore’s Version).”

