Paramore Live Debuts Cover Of Talking Heads’ “Burning Down The House” During Taylor Swift’s Era Tour Kick Off

James Reed May 10th, 2024 - 1:28 PM

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

Paramore performed their cover of Talking Heads‘ “Burning Down The House”, marking its live debut while opening for Taylor Swift in Paris on May 9.

Hayley Williams and co. are supporting Swift on the European, UK and Ireland leg of her ‘Eras Tour’, which began at the Paris La Défense Arena in the French capital yesterday. Three more dates at the same venue are scheduled for this week (May 10, 11, 12).

The cover will appear on an upcoming tribute album around the iconic Stop Making Sense concert film. In their opening slot, Williams jokingly introduced her bandmate Taylor York by saying: “Hi everyone, I’m Hayley and this is Taylor (Paramore’s Version).”

PARAMORE PERFORMING BURNING DOWN THE HOUSE FOR THE FIRST TIME pic.twitter.com/BhMfplOomO — tay (@hairball1952) May 9, 2024

Que mulher é essa? O Paramore apresentou hoje, pela primeira vez, o cover de Burning Down The House ao vivo! maximkuzlin #ParamoreTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/xYNgsiKAWU — Paramore Brasil (@paramorebrasil) May 9, 2024

Paramore performs “Hard Times” at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour show in Paris. pic.twitter.com/5w8Dc2wVRH — Variety (@Variety) May 9, 2024

Brick By Boring Brick na The Eras Tour! #ParamoreTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/oFQ7M8MMaA — Paramore Brasil (@paramorebrasil) May 9, 2024

I LOVE PARAMORE pic.twitter.com/jgDalDOGPO — éadaoin • eras tour paris (@enchxnted_swift) May 9, 2024

Povo animado Caught In The Middle na primeira noite da The Eras Tour #ParamoreTheErasTour

pic.twitter.com/W6x0vN8Ybf — Paramore Brasil (@paramorebrasil) May 9, 2024