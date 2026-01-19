Earl Sweatshirt Shares Cinematic New Video For “Infatuation”

Home News Cait Stoddard January 19th, 2026 - 5:27 PM

Currently performing on his world tour, Earl Sweatshirt has shared the music video for the Live Laugh Love album track, “INFATUATION”, which is his first visual offering of 2026 that takes place in an unnamed restaurant that points to the host of motifs about food that the wordsmith dexterously juggles on the laidback track. The whole music video will give viewers a taste of what life feels for the main characters and perhaps, some people can relate to the characters as well.

The music video joins the artist‘s previously released visual offering for “exhaust”, which is produced by Navy Blue and featuring vocals from Erykah Badu, as well as “Tourmaline,” where Earl sing-raps about spiritual protection, love and his responsibility as a father with hazy, cinematic flair over a looped melancholic melody and “CRISCO,” which sees Earl address what fans and media had already noted: an impostor, not Earl himself, took the mic to perform at his album listening party.

Late last year, Earl launched the 3LWorldTour, taking his celebrated discography across North America to cities such as Las Vegas, Houston, New York, New Orleans, Washington D.C. and Los Angeles for the 11th edition of fan-favorite carnival Camp Flog Gnaw. This month, he will set his sights on the EU and UK for shows in Sweden, Germany, London, Paris, Barcelona and other venues.