Earl Sweatshirt Addresses Impostor Stunt In New Video For “Crisco”

Cait Stoddard August 28th, 2025 - 5:15 PM

After releasing his new album, Live Laugh Love, Earl Sweatshirt returns with the video for “CRISCO.” The visual addresses what fans and media had already noted: an impostor, not the artist himself, took the mic to perform at his album listening party. Outlets like Complex noted that “something seemed off”and “CRISCO” offers the inside scoop on the stunt.

Live Laugh Love is out now through Warner Records and Tan Cressida to widespread critical acclaim. The project reveals a new dimension of Sweatshirt’s artistry, marking a striking evolution from the raw isolation of I Don’t Like Shit, I Don’t Go Outside. For more on the album and where the singer is today, listen to his recent appearance on the New York Times’ popcast.

As a family man, Sweatshirt has also released a unique capsule collection inspired by the album, including onesies for little ones, a baby bib, a blanket, a puzzle, an incense burner, as well as children and adult tees. People can shop the full collection here.

For over a decade, Sweatshirt has galvanized fans with his virtuosic storytelling, generous vulnerability and lyrical gift. A wunderkind that emerged at just 16 from the raw and incendiary Odd Future collective, the rapper quickly set himself apart with his dense introspection, off-kilter cadences and a brooding intellect that belied his youth.