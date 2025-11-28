Armand Hammer & The Alchemist Collaborate with Earl Sweatshirt on New Song “California Games”

Home News Jasmina Pepic November 28th, 2025 - 4:08 PM

Armand Hammer and The Alchemist have released a new song and video titled “California Games,” featuring a guest verse from Earl Sweatshirt. The track appears on Mercy, the duo’s latest album. The release arrives alongside an animated visual that expands the project’s world through surreal and nostalgic imagery.

The “California Games” video, directed by Shane Ingersoll, places ELUCID, billy woods, The Alchemist and Earl Sweatshirt inside a vintage video game setting. The clip follows the four artists through a rapid sequence of arcade style environments, turning the collaboration into a brightly colored rollercoaster. The animation mirrors the song’s mood and the album’s thematic scope, which blends sharp lyricism with dark humor and layered production. The Alchemist’s work forms the sonic foundation, while the three rappers trade verses that balance introspection and social commentary.

The track is one of the standout moments on Mercy, the acclaimed new album released through Backwoodz Studioz with physical distribution from Rhymesayers Entertainment. The project builds on the universe first created with Haram, their previous collaboration with The Alchemist. Mercy introduces a new atmosphere built from tension, memory and fragmented histories. It also includes contributions from Quelle Chris, Cleo Reed, Silka, Pink Siifu and Kapwani, further expanding the album’s emotional and narrative range.

Armand Hammer has become one of the most influential duos in contemporary rap, known for complex writing that spans political, historical and philosophical subjects. Their past albums have earned widespread praise, with critics highlighting both their ambition and depth. The release of “California Games” continues their momentum and showcases how their partnership with The Alchemist remains one of the most compelling intersections of lyricism and production in modern hip hop.