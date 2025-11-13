Home News Cait Stoddard November 13th, 2025 - 8:20 PM

Earl Sweatshirt has taken a quick break from the 3LWORLDTOUR to share the music video for Live Laugh Love album track “Gamma (need the <3).” The new clip takes viewers into an afternoon with Earl kicking back and BBQing with friends and family. It follows the other music videos “Static”, the Navy Blue-produced and Erykah Badu-featuring “exhaust,” “Tourmaline,” where Earl sing-raps about spiritual protection, love and his responsibility as a father and “CRISCO,” which notably features footage of the now infamous Earl Sweatshirt imposter.

This weekend, Earl is performing at Camp Flog Gnaw in Los Angeles and then continues on his massive 3LWORLDTOUR heading to Texas and then the East Coast next before landing in Europe in the new year. All tickets are available for purchase here. Live Laugh Love is out now through Warner Records and Tan Cressida to widespread critical acclaim. The project reveals a new dimension of Earl’s artistry, marking a striking evolution from the raw isolation of I Don’t Like Shit, I Don’t Go Outside.