They Might Be Giants Announce Spring 2026 Tour Dates

Home News Khalliah Gardner January 17th, 2026 - 6:04 PM

The famous alternative rock band They Might Be Giants has announced thrilling news for their fans. In spring 2026, they will start their BIGGER SHOW TOUR after releasing a new Eyeball EP. The tour begins on April 17 and includes several performances in well-known venues across the East Coast and Midwest. Cities they’ll visit are Brooklyn, Chicago, Boston, Detroit, Philadelphia, Indianapolis, and Woodstock—an event music lovers won’t want to miss!

People are really looking forward to the shows, especially with the release of the Eyeball EP. It includes “Eyeball,” a lively song that fans will likely love. The EP also has two other tracks: “The Glamour of Rock” and an instrumental called “Peggy Guggenheim,” which features dramatic horns perfect for movie chase scenes. There’s even more excitement thanks to a special remix of “Eyeball” by The Elegant Too, offering a fresh take on the track.

Fans wanting concert tickets will be happy to hear that if they subscribe to They Might Be Giants’s email list, they can buy pre-sale tickets starting January 22. Tickets for everyone else go on sale on January 23. There are also multi-night passes and special hotel discounts available to enhance their concert experience. They Might Be Giants’ eight-member band, featuring a strong three-piece horn section, is famous for their lively shows. The tour will feature both popular songs and lesser-known tracks from the past. Fans can expect to hear original pop-rock hits as well as new music with horns that highlight They Might Be Giants’s skillful musicianship and energetic performances on stage.

2026 US Tour Dates:

04-17: Woodstock, NY – Bearsville Theatre

04-18: Woodstock, NY – Bearsville Theatre

04-24: Indianapolis, IN – The Vogue

04-25: Indianapolis, IN – The Vogue

04-26: Indianapolis, IN – The Vogue

04-28: Detroit, MI – Majestic Theatre

04-29: Detroit, MI – Majestic Theatre

05-01: Chicago, IL – Vic Theatre

05-02: Chicago, IL – Vic Theatre

05-03: Chicago, IL – Vic Theatre

05-15: Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

05-16: Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

05-17: Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

05-28: Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

05-29: Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

05-30: Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

06-05: Boston, MA – House of Blues

06-06: Boston, MA – House of Blues