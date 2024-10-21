They Might Be Giants Announce 2025 North American and European Big Show Tour Dates

Home News Lauren Rettig October 21st, 2024 - 7:52 PM

Brooklyn natives They Might Be Giants are hitting the road for the second time this year, after wrapping up a series of tour dates in June. The alternative rock duo initially announced the BIG SHOW TOUR with a set of dates at Union Transfer in Philadelphia, followed by an announcement for east coast tour dates. Now, the duo is declaring a series of North American and European tour dates for 2025.

The BIG SHOW TOUR starts in the UK on November 1 in Southampton; the tour will then pick back up in Philadelphia on December 5, with shows at select theaters along the east coast until December 15. With high ticket sales and higher interest, the band added nineteen new dates to their spring 2025 schedule.

Beginning in Orlando, FL and ending in Seattle, WA, the BIG SHOW TOUR promises only good experiences. The band will be making stops in cities such as Nashville, Atlanta and Los Angeles; check out the band’s website for more information.

They Might Be Giants will also be stopping in Asheville, NC; due to the hardships facing the community in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, the band will be donating $1 from every ticket sold to the MANNA Food Bank in direct support of relief efforts.

They Might Be Giants will be releasing their eighteenth full-length studio album titled Beast of Horns on Friday, October 25. News on the upcoming release will be posted to the band’s website.

They Might Be Giants “BIG SHOW TOUR 2025”

02/27/25 – Orlando, FL – The Beacham

03/01/25 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – The Parker at Broward Center for the Performing Arts

03/05/25 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – JoCo Cruise

03/21/25 – Chattanooga, TN – The Signal

03/22/25 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl

03/23/25 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl

03/25/25 – Asheville, NC – Orange Peel

03/26/25 – Asheville, NC – Orange Peel

03/28/25 –Atlanta, GA – The Eastern

05/09/25 – San Francisco, CA – Fillmore

05/10/25 – San Francisco, CA – Fillmore

05/13/25 – San Diego, CA – Observatory North Park

05/14/25 – San Diego, CA – Observatory North Park

05/16/25 – Los Angeles, CA – Orpheum Theatre

06/06/25 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

06/07/25 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

06/10/25 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

06/13/25 – Seattle, WA – Neptune

06/14/25 – Seattle, WA – Neptune