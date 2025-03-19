They Might Be Giants Reschedule March Tour Dates For October and November 2025

Home News Michelle Grisales March 19th, 2025 - 9:58 PM

Brooklyn-based alternative rock band They Might Be Giants has announced the postponement of several March tour dates as part of their ongoing BIG SHOW TOUR. The band regrets to inform fans that due to unforeseen circumstances, the Atlanta, Nashville, Asheville and Chattanooga shows will be rescheduled to later in the year. The new dates for Atlanta will take place in October, while Nashville, Asheville and Chattanooga have been moved to November.

The band has reassured fans that the upcoming West Coast dates scheduled for May and June will continue as planned. Fans who were looking forward to seeing the band in March are encouraged to hold onto their tickets, as they will be valid for the new rescheduled dates.

The announcement comes after the band had a successful start to the tour, with a series of sold-out shows. The BIG SHOW TOUR is a highly anticipated event, known for its energetic performances, unique setlists and ever-evolving musical arrangements.

As part of their ongoing commitment to giving back, the band has also announced that they will donate $1 from every ticket sold in Asheville to the MANNA Food Bank, supporting hurricane relief efforts in the region.

They Might Be Giants expressed gratitude for their fans’ understanding and patience during this time. “We appreciate everyone’s support and thank you for respecting our privacy,” the band stated.

Rescheduled Tour Dates:

October 2025:

Oct 24: Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern (originally March 28)

Oct 25: Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern (originally March 29)

November 2025: