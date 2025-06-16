They Might Be Giants Announce Fall 2025 U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard June 16th, 2025 - 3:22 PM

After just wrapping an incredible sold-out run of West Coast dates, alternative rock legends They Might Be Giants have announced a continuation of their massive and ongoing BIG SHOW TOUR. The band will be bringing new dates to the U.S. starting this September in Denver, St. Louis, Atlanta, Asheville, Cleveland and other cities. For tickets and more tickets and more information, click here.

They Might Be Giants make the most of their multi-night stands in each city with the BIG SHOW TOUR by delivering different shows each evening. The group’s live band has grown to an eight-piece powerhouse, showcasing a three-piece horn section. Each show presents a unique, revolving selection of fan favorites and deep cuts spanning TMBG’s dynamic catalog, including the band’s original pop-rock classics that dominated the early alt-rock scene and bold, horn-driven tracks that spotlight the band’s knockout arrangements and on-the-fly improv skills.

On another note, They Might Be Giants recently showed off their stellar brass section with a special performance of the hit classic “Doctor Worm” on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last month. Check it out here.

BIG SHOW TOUR Dates

9/23 – Lincoln, NE – Bourbon Theatre

9/26 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

9/27 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

9/28 – Fort Collins, CO – Washington’s

10/17 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

10/21 – Covington, KY – Madison Theatre

11/17 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel

11/21 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre