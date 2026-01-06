They Might Be Giants Announce New EP Eyeball For January 2026 Release

Home News Cait Stoddard January 6th, 2026 - 2:58 PM

According to Consequence.net, They Might Be Giants has announced their new EP, Eyeball, will be out on January 15. The band has described the project as a “warm-up round” for a new studio album, which is set to be released in early spring. The EP includes the song: “Eyeball,” “The Glamour of Rock,” “Peggy Guggenheim” and a remix of the title track by The Elegant Too.

Also, John Flansburgh and John Linnell has teased an upcoming tour, featuring multi-night stands in Indianapolis, Detroit, Chicago, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Boston and Woodstock, New York. “The opening set will spotlight a different album each night, and we will make a point of changing up the second sets from night to night just for the recidivists and ourselves,” the group explained.