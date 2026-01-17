Cold Cave Announces Spring 2026 Co-Headline North American Tour Dates With Clan Of Xymox

Home News Juliet Paiz January 17th, 2026 - 8:28 PM

Cold Cave perform as the opening act for Placebo, at The Greek Theater in Los Angeles, CA, USA on 11 May, 2023.

According to Brooklyn Vegan, Cold Cave and Clan of Xymox have announced a co‑headline North American tour for spring 2026, bringing together two of the most distinctive voices in atmospheric and synth-driven music. The tour will move through major cities in the United States and Canada, offering fans a rare chance to see both acts perform together in a lineup that highlights their shared aesthetic and deep roots in alternative music.

The tour begins in late April with stops in cities including Philadelphia at the Theatre of Living Arts, Baltimore at the Baltimore Soundstage, Montreal at the Fairmount Theatre, Toronto at The Phoenix Concert Theatre and Detroit at Saint Andrew’s Hall. More dates are expected to be announced as the tour approaches, but the current lineup already promises a journey through key cultural hubs where fans of moody, textured music are sure to gather.

For longtime followers, this pairing makes perfect sense. Cold Cave, led by Wesley Eisold, has carved out a signature style that blends synth pop with elements of noise and post punk, creating music that is both intense and immersive. Clan of Xymox, veterans of the darkwave scene since the early 1980s, bring a legacy of rich, cinematic soundscapes. Together, the bands create a contrast of generations and approaches, united by a commitment to mood and atmosphere.

Tickets for the tour go on sale January 16, giving fans time to plan ahead for what promises to be one of the most compelling tours of the spring. Whether you are a longtime fan of one band or simply curious about this corner of alternative music, the shows offer an opportunity to experience two unique perspectives on electronic and post-punk-inspired sound in one night.

2026 North American Tour

04/23/26 – Philadelphia – TLA

04/24/26 – Baltimore – Baltimore Soundstage

04/25/26 – Brooklyn – Pioneer Works

04/27/26 – Montreal – Theatre Fairmount

04/28/26 – Toronto – The Phoenix

04/29/26 – Chicago – Metro

05/01/26 – Indianapolis – The Vogue

05/02/26 – Detroit – Saint Andrews Hall