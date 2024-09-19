Peter Hook and Cold Cave Perform New Order’s “Procession” in San Diego

Home News Lily Meline September 19th, 2024 - 6:11 PM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

When Peter Hook & the Light first announced the lineup for their Summer 2024 North American Tour late last year, one of the main promises the band made was that their set list would include songs from Peter Hook’s former bands, Joy Division and New Order. Throughout the tour, they band has played through selections from both of the Substance albums, with Peter Hook seemingly more than happy to pick up his bass to perform such seminal techno hits.

Many fans of Peter Hook’s work were quite excited to hear this news, one of which appearing to be Wesley Eisold, the lead singer of the synth group Cold Cave. The group has released covers of Joy Division’s work numerous times in the past, clearly proving the admiration their members have for their goth, electronic forefathers.

Although Cold Cave is currently in the midst of a legal battle and on the precipice of releasing their new album in October, Wesley Eisold made sure to make an appearance at Peter Hook & the Light’s San Diego show at Humphrey’s Concerts by the Bay on September 16. To the pleasant surprise of many fans, Eisold came on stage to perform the song “Procession” with the band, marking the second time the artists have played together live.

Later that night, after the performance, Eisold posted a video of the performance with the description, “A dream come true. Thank you so much [Peter Hook] for having me back. Last night was such a blur getting to sing my favorite song PROCESSION in beautiful San Diego with this unparalleled band. The spirit in which these songs are delivered is such a gift to all of us and I am so beyond thankful to have stood next to Peter and The Light once again… I will cherish this for the rest of my life.”

Sources courtesy of Stereogum.

