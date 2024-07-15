Cold Cave Announces New Album Passion Depression For October 2024 Release

Home News Cait Stoddard July 15th, 2024 - 1:27 PM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

Cold Cave has announced that a darkly luminous new album will drop on October 15 titled Passion Depression. The upcoming album is a Icy synth pop for the hot blooded and it features eight new songs including the singles “She Reigns Down,” “Shadow Dance,” “Blackberries” and “Hourglass.” More details will be revealed soon.

Passion Depression is protest music against the war within and without. The album will be available on Rainbow Ice vinyl with a Hologram Sleeve or Glitter vinyl on October 15. People can pre order Passion Depression by clicking here.

Formed in 2007 by Wesley Eisold, Cold Cave jump started and popularized the resurgence in modern synth and dark wave genres after releasing seminal and influential albums, Love Comes Close and Cherish The Light Years.and The band were subsequently invited to tour with Depeche Mode, Nine Inch Nails, Ministry and others.

